German retail sales unexpectedly fall 0.3 pct m/m in May

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell unexpectedly in May on a monthly basis, dropping 0.3 percent in real terms, preliminary data showed on Friday, dampening hopes that private consumption will support growth in Europe’s largest economy this year.

The notoriously volatile indicator was down 1.1 percent on an annual basis. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales to stay unchanged on the month and rise 1 percent on the year.

April retail sales were revised downwards to a fall of 0.2 percent on the month, from a previously reported gain of 0.6 percent. On an annual basis sales were also revised downwards to a drop of 4.3 percent from a fall of 3.8 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)