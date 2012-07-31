FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German retail sales unexpectedly dip in June
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

German retail sales unexpectedly dip in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales unexpectedly dipped in June on a monthly basis, dropping for a third month by 0.1 percent in real terms, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, denting hopes that private consumption will be the economy’s saving grace this year.

The notoriously volatile indicator was up 2.9 percent on annual basis. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales to rise by 0.5 percent on the month and gain 0.4 percent on the year.

In May retail sales decreased by 0.3 percent on the month and 1.1 percent on the year. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.