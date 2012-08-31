FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German retail sales fall unexpectedly in July
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 31, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

German retail sales fall unexpectedly in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell unexpectedly in July on a monthly basis, dropping by 0.9 percent in real terms, preliminary data showed on Friday, putting a dampener on hopes that private consumption will prop up German economic growth this year.

The notoriously volatile indicator was down 1.0 percent on an annual basis. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would rise by 0.2 percent on the month and gain 0.4 percent on the year.

June retail sales were revised upwards to a gain of 0.5 percent on the month, from a previously reported drop of 0.1 percent. On an annual basis June sales were revised up to a gain of 3.7 percent from an increase of 2.9 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.