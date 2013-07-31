FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German retail sales fall by largest amount this year
German retail sales fall by largest amount this year

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell by 1.5
percent on the month in June in their biggest drop this year,
data showed on Wednesday, dampening hopes that household
spending will buoy growth in Europe's largest economy this year
as exports falter.
    On an annual basis, the notoriously volatile indicator fell
by 2.8 percent in their largest drop in 2013 as sales of food,
drinks and tobacco tumbled by 3 percent, data from the Federal
Statistics Office showed.
    Private consumption was the economy's saving grace in the
first quarter, helping it avoid a recession by adding 0.4
percentage points to gross domestic product (GDP) while
investments dwindled and foreign trade was weak. 
    But consumer confidence remains strong in Germany, having
risen to its highest level in nearly six years heading into
August, a GfK survey showed earlier this week. 

 (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Sarah Marsh)

