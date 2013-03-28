FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

German retail sales unexpectedly rise on the month in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose unexpectedly for a second straight month in February, data showed on Thursday, but fell sharply on an annual basis, raising doubts about whether domestic demand will buoy growth in Europe’s largest economy this year.

The notoriously volatile indicator increased a real 0.4 percent from January after a rise of 3.0 percent that month, revised downward from an originally reported 3.1 percent, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

That beat economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.0 percent drop in real terms.

Real retail sales fell by 2.2 percent on the year in February after an upwardly revised gain of 2.5 percent in January. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

