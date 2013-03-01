German retail sales jump in Jan, highest rise in over 6 yrs

BERLIN, March 1(Reuters) - German retail sales grew at the fastest monthly rate in more than six years in January, rebounding from a deep fall in December and confirming signs that Europe’s largest economy has turned the corner after a dismal end to 2012.

Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday that retail sales rose a real 3.1 percent from December after a fall of 2.1 percent that month, revised downard from an originally reported 1.7 percent.

That was the highest increase - both in real and in nominal terms - since December 2006 and far surpassed economists’ expectations for a 1.0 percent real rise in a Reuters poll.

The notoriously volatile indicator showed retail sales jumped by 2.4 percent on the year in January, up from an upwardly revised 3.7 percent drop.