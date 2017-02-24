UPDATE 3-Oil firms on record OPEC output cut compliance
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
BERLIN Feb 24 German exports to Russia will probably rise at least 5 percent this year, their first increase in years, Germany's Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said on Friday.
The business lobby group said gradually ending Western sanctions against Russia, imposed after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea, was the right approach as progress is made on implementing the Minsk peace agreement. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Larry King)
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
* It has received a firm and unconditional order in the United States comprising 174 V110-2.0 megawatt (MW) turbines, totalling 348 MW