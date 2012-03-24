Merkel allies face extinction from state parliament

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - The German state of Saarland votes on Sunday in the first of a trio of state elections that could banish Angela Merkel’s junior coalition partners from regional parliaments, weakening her centre-right government ahead of next year’s federal election.

The Christian Democratic (CDU) chancellor plans to seek a third term in 2013, but will almost certainly be forced to find an alternative partner to the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), who languish at just 3 percent in the polls after a record 14.6 percent showing at the last national election in 2009.

The CDU are running neck-and-neck with their main rivals, the Social Democrats (SPD), in Saarland and the most likely outcome is a “grand coalition” government of the two broadly centrist parties - a result which could be a harbinger of the outcome in next year’s federal election.

There is a general feeling in Germany that little distinguishes the two biggest parties.

The FDP’s young leader, Philipp Roesler, told the Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper in remarks sure to anger Merkel that the CDU was a “social democratic party” forming an ever thicker “mish-mash” with the SPD.

Relations between the coalition partners have been highly strained since the FDP supported the centre-left’s choice for German president last month, Joachim Gauck.

The snap vote in Saarland on the French border was triggered by parochial infighting in the FDP, which brought down the fragile alliance of CDU, Greens and FDP that had governed for the past two years.

The campaign in Saarland, which formally became part of then-West Germany only in 1957 after a debate on whether it should join France, has focused on local issues like the renewal of state infrastructure and overspending on a new gallery in the regional capital Saarbruecken.

But the contest in one of Germany’s smallest states, with a population of one million, could set the tone for two strategically crucial regional elections in May - in Schleswig-Holstein on May 6 and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany’s most populous state, on May 13.

All three will lay the ground for the national vote next year, offering clues about Merkel’s re-election chances and the kind of coalition that will rule in Berlin from 2013.

With 18 million people, NRW is larger than many European countries and its elections have had a destabilising effect on national politics in recent years. The ousting of the CDU state premier in NRW in 2010 lost Merkel her majority in the upper house of parliament, making it difficult to pass legislation.

Five years earlier, a humiliating loss for the SPD in NRW, whose big cities and heavy industry had made it a centre-left stronghold for decades, prompted Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to call early national elections, which hoisted Merkel into power.

If the FDP is ejected from the local assemblies in Saarland, Schleswig-Holstein and NRW, party insiders say that Roesler - who is also Merkel’s economy minister - would be forced to resign. The FDP already failed to secure seats in five state assemblies last year.

The CDU and SPD both scored 34 percent in the latest survey of voter intentions in Saarland, a state that has seen its traditional heavy industry and mining replaced by automobile plants and light manufacturing.

It is the home of leftist leader and former German finance minister Oskar Lafontaine, whose Left party could score 15 percent. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)