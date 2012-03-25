UPDATE 5-Merkel's CDU wins in German state but allies out

* Merkel’s party comes 1st in small German state

* Her FDP allies thrown out of Saarland assembly

* CDU seen forming coalition with Social Democrats

* Two further state votes due in Germany in May

By Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - Angela Merkel’s conservatives won Sunday’s election in the tiny state of Saarland but her Free Democrat (FDP) allies crashed out of the local assembly with just 1.2 percent, continuing a dismal run which has weakened her centre-right German government.

The chancellor’s Christian Democrats (CDU) won the state election and will seek a so-called “Grand Coalition” with the second-placed Social Democrats (SPD), a trend which may be repeated in national elections next year.

“The people of Saarland have earned a stable government. They showed they wanted a Grand Coalition and that they wanted me as state premier,” said the victorious CDU premier of Saarland, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The CDU got 35.2 percent in the western state of 1 million people, slightly more than the last state election in 2009. They were ahead of the centre-left SPD, who had been neck-and-neck with the CDU in polls ahead of the vote but managed just 30.6 percent, the official results showed.

But Merkel’s junior coalition partners on the national stage, the FDP, did even worse than the most pessimistic forecasts. With 1.2 percent - way under the 5 percent threshold for getting seats in the state assembly - they plummeted from their previous 9.2 percent.

Merkel’s senior lieutenants immediately began a damage-limitation exercise. Her chief whip in Berlin, Peter Altmaier, denied the result posed any threat, saying: “We have a stable coalition in Berlin. This was a different situation.”

But the result in one of Germany’s smallest states makes it more likely that the conservatives will have to choose a new partner if they manage to win the next federal elections in 2013, as all recent nationwide opinion polls suggest.

The FDP has now dropped out of five state assemblies up and down the country and risks further humiliation in two more state elections in May, in Schleswig-Holstein and in Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).

“There was a difficult situation in Saarland. But we are looking ahead to Kiel (in Schleswig-Holstein) and Duesseldorf (in NRW) with courage and commitment,” said FDP Secretary General Patrick Doering, blaming previous infighting in Saarland which required the party to pick entirely new candidates.

FDP IMPLODES

His party’s support has seeped away after failing to deliver on its 2009 national campaign promise to cut taxes. Replacing the deeply unpopular leader Guido Westerwelle with the young Vietnamese-born Philipp Roesler has not stemmed the decline.

The strain of miserable poll figures has started to show in petty sniping at the CDU. Roesler told one paper the CDU was now indistinguishable from the SPD and he would work on highlighting the FDP’s strengths, in remarks sure to infuriate Merkel.

Relations between the partners were already under intense strain after the FDP defied the chancellor to back the centre-left’s candidate for the German presidency, Joachim Gauck.

Merkel herself, who will seek a third term as chancellor in 2013, remains popular as a safe pair of hands who led Germany through the euro zone debt crisis and shepherded Europe’s strongest economy back to an enviable state of health.

Ahead of the Saarland poll, both the CDU and SPD had stood neck and neck in polls there, reflecting a growing feeling in Germany that there is little difference between the two major parties on most major issues from the euro to nuclear power.

With the FDP languishing at 4 percent and below in national polls, down from its record 14.6 percent in the last federal election, Merkel may have little choice but to repeat the coalition with the SPD with which she governed from 2005-09. The CDU and SPD already run four German states jointly.

Merkel aides say her consensus-seeking style of leadership made her more comfortable sharing power with the SPD in a so-called “marriage of convenience,” than in her current centre-right coalition, initially a “marriage of love” where she must work with the imploding FDP.

“People like to see the major parties working together if it is harmonious,” said Manfred Guellner, head of Forsa pollsters.

The SPD has ruled out a coalition in Saarland with the far-left Linke, who were represented in the state by party patriarch and former finance minister Oskar Lafontaine and got 16.1 percent.

CHALLENGES LOOM

The Greens took 5 percent, down slightly from the last state vote, and the fast-growing Pirate party entered the assembly for the first time with 7.4 percent.

The Pirates stormed onto the German political scene last year by seizing 8.9 percent of votes for Berlin’s city assembly. Attracting those who would not otherwise vote and poaching other parties’ supporters, the Pirates are dismissed by their rivals as a protest vote with no real political platform.

An exit poll showed 85 percent of the Pirates’ voters in Saarland did so out of disillusionment with the other parties.

The regional votes in Schleswig-Holstein and NRW in May will lay the ground for the national vote next year, offering clues about Merkel’s re-election chances and the kind of coalition that will rule in Berlin from 2013.

With 18 million people, NRW is larger than many European countries and its elections have had a destabilising effect on national politics in recent years. The ousting of the CDU state premier in NRW in 2010 lost Merkel her majority in the upper house of parliament, making it difficult to pass legislation.

Five years earlier, a humiliating loss for the SPD in NRW, whose big cities and heavy industry had made it a centre-left stronghold for decades, prompted Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to call early national elections, which hoisted Merkel into power.

A fresh national opinion poll published by Emnid on Sunday saw the CDU remaining the most popular party with 35 percent of the vote, the SPD strengthening by one point to 28 percent, the Greens at 15 percent, the Left party and the anti-establishment Pirate party both at 7 percent, and the FDP at 4 percent.