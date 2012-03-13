FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German minister criticizes Sarkozy on EU borders
March 13, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 6 years ago

German minister criticizes Sarkozy on EU borders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign minister told Reuters on Tuesday that French President Nicolas Sarkozy was on the wrong track when he called for tighter protection of Europe’s internal borders in an election rally.

“Retreating into national shells is the wrong path,” said Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle in response to Sarkozy’s call on Sunday for a renegotiation of the Schengen Agreement of open borders in the European Union.

“It is not protecting borders within the European Union that will make Europe safer, but rather the protection of Europe’s external frontiers,” Westerwelle said.

