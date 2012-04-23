More Germans save as Europe grapples with debt crisis -survey

BERLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - Concern about their economic security led more Germans to save in 2011 than in the previous year as Europe grappled with an ever worsening debt crisis, according to a new survey.

The savers’ rate rose in Europe’s largest economy to 57 percent last year from 52 percent in 2010, while the percentage of non-savers almost halved to 9 percent from 17 percent, according to the survey by the Bank of Scotland and Forsa polling unit.

The German economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter and has been hit hard by waning exports to countries hit by the euro zone debt crisis. This has made German consumers even more vital to supporting the economy.

“Apparently an increased need for security is leading Germans to use their slightly higher wages for saving,” said Bertil Bos, managing director of Bank of Scotland in Germany.

“Germans are already known for their savings zeal, but it is a good thing that more people are building up reserves, particularly in such turbulent times,” he added.

The most virtuous savers are in Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where 63 percent of the population are putting money aside.

The lowest ratio of savers is in the German capital Berlin, which has a high unemployment rate. (Reporting by Elisa Oddone)