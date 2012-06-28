Germany denies report on changed euro bond stance

BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s finance ministry denied a report on Thursday that suggested it had modified its opposition to euro bonds and reaffirmed its long-held view that they could only come at the end of a process towards fiscal union.

Earlier the Wall Street Journal quoted Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble as saying in an interview published on its website that Germany may be willing to move sooner than expected to accept shared liability of euro zone debt.

Asked to comment on the reported comments, ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said: “This is not true.”

“We’ve always said that we can talk about shared debt management only at the end of a process toward a genuine fiscal union,” he told Reuters.