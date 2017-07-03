SASBACHWALDEN, Germany, July 3 Euro zone growth
is stronger than expected and this will enable the European
Central Bank to slowly normalize its monetary policy and end a
"crazy situation" of negative interest rates, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.
Speaking to voters in his constituency in the southern state
of Baden-Wuerttemberg less than three months before a federal
election, Schaeuble said that the euro zone was recovering
surprisingly well and that the threat of deflation had vanished.
"If we have more growth and if there is no threat of a
deflation, then the ECB will - it cannot do this fast because
the problems in some countries in Europe are too big -- then it
can slowly start to normalize monetary policy so that we can
hopefully soon end this crazy situation of zero interest rates
and negative interest rates," he said.
(Reporting By Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Escritt)