German FinMin: bank union only after more EU integration
June 12, 2012 / 6:32 PM / 5 years ago

German FinMin: bank union only after more EU integration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday a banking union was only possible in Europe after member states had achieved greater integration of their financial policies and liabilities.

“If we want a transfer of sovereignty in a banking union, then please, we can talk about it but only on condition that we first have communitised financial policy,” Schaeuble told a gathering of German conservative business leaders, taking position on such a proposal for the first time.

The European Central Bank and the European Commission are keen to move swiftly to cross-border supervision of the European Union’s biggest banks and a deposit guarantee scheme, but Germany wants member states first to transfer more sovereignty over their economic affairs to central authorities.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s central bank pushed back against calls for the rapid establishment of a banking union, saying it could only come as part of a drive towards economic union.

