German Fin Min says will find solution on fin market tax

BERLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was certain euro zone countries would find a solution to a dispute about a tax on financial services and that Germany would continue to push for a deal.

However, he also told German radio that all euro zone countries had to agree to such a move.

“I am quite sure we will find a solution,” Schaeuble told Deutschlandfunk radio, adding finance ministers would discuss the matter at talks in Copenhagen in the coming days.

“We are pushing more than anyone for such a tax to abolish the exceptions from the general sales tax that we have on financial services,” said Schaeuble.

Schaeuble had said on Monday that efforts to get a financial transaction tax implemented in the euro zone were doomed.

Asked if any agreement would encompass all financial transactions, he said:

“I hope so but the devil is in the detail... we can’t force anyone... It must be a solution that is correct in substance and it probably won’t happen very fast.”