German Finmin-Bank wind-up mechanism could apply to large banks first
October 8, 2013

German Finmin-Bank wind-up mechanism could apply to large banks first

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that the European Commission could not be both a supporting and a winding-up agency for banks, and that a bank resolution mechanism could first apply to larger banks.

“We will stick to the two-step model for a resolution mechanism for European banks,” Schaeuble said at a conference in Berlin, adding the necessary legal steps were required at each point.

The bank resolution mechanism could apply first to system-relevant banks, in the same way as the new European supervisory body would monitor the largest banks, he added. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, Reinhard Becker and Alexandra Hudson; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)

