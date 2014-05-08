German finmin: Must reduce excess liquidity to avoid fresh bubble

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday it was necessary to pare back the amount of excess liquidity pumped into the system by central banks so as to avoid fresh bubbles.

“We neede to reduce excess liquidity to prevent new (speculative) bubbles from forming,” he said at a conference hosted by broadcaster WDR at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin.

The European Central Bank, due to publish a monetary policy decision later on Thursday, is expected to keep interest rates on hold despite a stronger euro and low inflation. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michelle Martin)