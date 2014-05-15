FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble sees no deflation risk, says German pickup broad-based
May 15, 2014

Schaeuble sees no deflation risk, says German pickup broad-based

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he saw no risk of deflation at a time when euro zone inflation has been in what the European Central Bank calls “the danger zone”.

Speaking after data showed Germany’s economy doubled its growth to the highest level in three years in the first quarter, Schaeuble added that everything pointed to a broad-based pickup.

International Monetary Fund chief economist Olivier Blanchard said on Wednesday the Fund saw a 25 percent chance of the euro zone slipping into deflation by the end of 2015. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
