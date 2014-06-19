German Fin Min says govt united on EU budget rules

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday there were no differences within the German government about Europe’s budget rules and that governments must continue their efforts to reform to ensure long-term growth.

“We can win time for a while with monetary policy but politicians must ultimately solve the problems.” (Reporting by Madeline Chambers)