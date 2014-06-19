FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Fin Min says govt united on EU budget rules
June 19, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

German Fin Min says govt united on EU budget rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday there were no differences within the German government about Europe’s budget rules and that governments must continue their efforts to reform to ensure long-term growth.

“There are no differences within the German government,” Schaeuble told German radio, adding that governments must continue their efforts to reform.

“We can win time for a while with monetary policy but politicians must ultimately solve the problems.” (Reporting by Madeline Chambers)

