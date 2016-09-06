FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

We can only end low-rate era with growth, Schaeuble says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that interest rates were too low and it would only be possible to put an end to the low-rate era via growth.

Speaking to the German Bundestag lower house of parliament, Schaeuble said low rates were a "big and justified concern" and added that more structural reforms were needed all around Europe.

"We will only get out of this phase of low interest rates if we have more sustainable growth in Europe," he said.

Schaeuble also said global liquidity, caused by monetary policy, was "worryingly high". (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)

