Schaeuble - EU executive has no mandate to tell us to spend more

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that the European Commission, which has effectively urged Germany to spend more in 2017, an election year, did not have the right to decide on how much fiscal room for manoeuvre EU members have.

"We are bound by European law and so is the Commission. The Stability Pact says that budgets are reviewed by the member states. The Commission has instead reviewed fiscal space for the euro zone and it has no mandate for that," Schaeuble said at an event in Berlin organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

The European Commission on Wednesday called for the 19-country euro zone, in which Germany is the largest economy, to loosen overall budget policy next year.

Schaeuble said it was necessary to stick to Europe's Stability and Growth Pact to protect the euro currency. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)