Italy on right path with Monti reforms-Schaeuble

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italy must carry out reforms set out by Prime Minister Mario Monti to avoid becoming the next country to risk euro zone contagion after the bailout for Spain’s banks, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told an Italian daily.

“If Italy continues along Monti’s path there will be no risks,” the German minister was quoted as saying in an interview with La Stampa on Wednesday.

“Spain too is on the right path. It does not need an aid programme. It has a specific problem with its banking sector and I am sure it will solve it.”

Speaking about France, the minister criticised the decision to lower the retirement age.

“In Europe we have decided to adapt our welfare systems to the demographic evolution. Our countries are all ageing,” he said. “But President (Francois) Hollande’s decision to lower the retirement age does not correspond to that decision.”