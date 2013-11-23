FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble says no more risks of contagion in euro zone
November 23, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble says no more risks of contagion in euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday that there were no longer any risks of contagion in the euro zone.

Schaeuble said government crises and coalition negotiations no longer posed such risks for the single currency bloc as a whole, without specifying which country or countries he was referring to.

“The euro is stable, financial markets are no longer concerned about the future of the euro zone and there are no risks of contagion anymore,” he said at an event hosted by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper in Berlin.

