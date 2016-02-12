Germany's Schaeuble to urge monetary policy changes at G20 - media

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will call for a turnaround in monetary policy when he meets with colleagues at the end of February in Shanghai, German media reported on Friday.

Schaeuble plans to express his concern over loose monetary policy when talking with other finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 leading economies, the German magazine “Spiegel” said.

The German finance minister considers the expansive policies of several central banks, with their rock-bottom interest rates, a threat to create new bubbles in financial markets.

“This is an unhealthy mix,” the magazine quoted unnamed sources at the finance ministry as saying.

A spokeswoman at the ministry refused to comment on the magazine’s report and referred to the European Central Bank, which is solely responsible for the continent’s monetary policy.

However, in recent months Schaeuble has criticised loose monetary policy on various occasions. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Larry King)