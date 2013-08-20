German FinMin says interest rates on German govt debt too low

SCHWENTINENTAL, Germany, Aug 20 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday interest rates on German government debt were still too low at the moment, though he said they would increase slightly in the foreseeable future.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, currently pays around 2 percent interest on 10-year government bonds, which Schaeuble said was “too low”.

Speaking at an election campaign event in northern Germany, he said it would “rise somewhat” but did not specify a timeframe.