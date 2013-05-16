FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finmin calls excess market liquidity a "placebo"
May 16, 2013

German finmin calls excess market liquidity a "placebo"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday central banks had pumped far too much liquidity into the financial markets and warned against zero interest rates.

“We have way too much liquidity through central bank (provision) in the world. Interest rates are actually there to optimise the allocation of resources. But if the interest rate is zero, something is not right,” he said at an event in Berlin.

“If you have so much liquidity, that’s a placebo and doesn’t solve the problems.”

