German finmin asks central banks to think how to lower liquidity
#Market News
June 27, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

German finmin asks central banks to think how to lower liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he dislikes current low interest rates which are no longer able to fulfill their economic function and urged central banks to find a way to reduce excess liquidity.

“I have often said it before and I repeat it - I don’t like these low interest rates, they are too low,” Schaeuble said.

“I encourage central banks ... to try to think among themselves how they can, cautiously, reduce this excess of central bank cash,” he told a business conference in Berlin. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gernot Heller)

