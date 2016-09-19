FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Germany's Schaeuble says zero interest rates make no sense to him
September 19, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Germany's Schaeuble says zero interest rates make no sense to him

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that a monetary policy of zero or even negative interest rates did not make sense to him.

"I'm still not creative enough to be able to explain to me the sense of zero or negative interest rates," Schaeuble said during a panel discussion in Berlin, without pointing to a specific central bank.

Schaeuble, a veteran member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, has repeatedly said that interest rates are too low and that governments should help central banks to end the low-rate era by boosting growth with structural reforms. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
