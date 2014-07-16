FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe working on making securitisation easier again-Germany's Schaeuble
July 16, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that Europe was working towards making it easier to issue asset-backed securities, which fell into disrepute during the global financial crisis.

“I believe that with sensible regulations and high quality, securitisation, especially of loans for the Mittelstand (small and medium-sized firms), is necessary,” he said.

“That’s why we’re working on making that easier in Europe, but in a way that ensures high quality,” he added. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)

