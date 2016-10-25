Oct 25 It is possible that 10 euro zone countries could reach a basic agreement on a financial transaction tax by the end of the year, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a group of government officials on Tuesday.

Schaeuble said, however, that there was still "a long way to go" on any global agreement on the financial transaction tax.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Andrea Shalal)