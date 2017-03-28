Failed German two-year bond auction first since November - debt agency

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - A sale of two-year German government bonds on Tuesday was the first technically failed auction of its maturity since last November, Germany's debt management agency said.

Just over 3 billion euros of bids were received for Germany's two-year auction earlier on Tuesday, below the 4 billion euro target.

That makes it the first technical failure at an auction of two-year bonds since November, a spokeswoman for Germany's debt management office told Reuters.

She said the last failed auction for a German bond of any maturity was a five-year bond sale earlier this month. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)