BERLIN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a newspaper on Monday that low interest rate policies adopted by central banks around the world could not continue for ever.

Schaeuble told Bild daily that expansive monetary policy around the world caused problems for long-term investments.

“That cannot, of course, carry on for ever,” he told Tuesday’s edition of the paper, according to extracts of an article released in advance.