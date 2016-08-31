Frankfurt Airport to resume operations at 1030 GMT after partial evacuation

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Frankfurt Airport will resume operations at 1030 GMT (1230 CET)following a security breach at Terminal 1 that required the departure hall to be evacuated, airport operator Fraport said on Wednesday.

Part of the terminal at Europe's fourth largest airport had to be cleared of passengers on Wednesday morning after a person passed into the departure area without completing the security check. Federal police said the evacuation had been completed and there was no danger.

No flights may arrive at Frankfurt airport until 1200 GMT (1400 CET), European air traffic network manager Eurocontrol said, warning of "significant delays". (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)