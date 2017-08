BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German authorities on Sunday closed the airport in northern city of Hamburg after an unknown substance that caused eye irritation among staff was found in the security check area, a police spokeswoman said.

According to live flight tracking website flightradar24.com some flights were diverted to other airports after the incident. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann and Thomas Seythal; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Toby Chopra)