a year ago
Frankfurt airport terminal areas cleared after security breach
August 31, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Frankfurt airport terminal areas cleared after security breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Parts of Terminal 1 at Frankfurt airport have been cleared after a passenger entered the airside part of Germany's largest airport without fully completing the security check, the airport operator said on Wednesday.

"The federal police therefore cleared Piers A and A+ and passengers will undergo the security check again," Fraport told Reuters.

The spokeswoman for Fraport added the breach would lead to flight delays at the hub, German airline Lufthansa's main base.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Tina Bellon

