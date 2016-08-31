FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Police interrogating suspect after Frankfurt airport security breach
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 31, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Police interrogating suspect after Frankfurt airport security breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Germany's federal police said on Wednesday they were interrogating a suspect after a security breach at Frankfurt airport prompted a partial evacuation and halted flights.

Part of the terminal at Europe's fourth largest airport had to be cleared of passengers on Wednesday morning after a person passed into the departure area without completing the security check.

Police did not find any suspicious items in the departure area following the evacuation, a spokeswoman for the federal force told Reuters. She could not provide any further details on the suspect. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.