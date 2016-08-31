Police interrogating suspect after Frankfurt airport security breach

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Germany's federal police said on Wednesday they were interrogating a suspect after a security breach at Frankfurt airport prompted a partial evacuation and halted flights.

Part of the terminal at Europe's fourth largest airport had to be cleared of passengers on Wednesday morning after a person passed into the departure area without completing the security check.

Police did not find any suspicious items in the departure area following the evacuation, a spokeswoman for the federal force told Reuters. She could not provide any further details on the suspect. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michelle Martin)