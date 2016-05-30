FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German police hold flights at Cologne-Bonn airport over security breach-media
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 30, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

German police hold flights at Cologne-Bonn airport over security breach-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - A person trespassed a security checkpoint at the Cologne-Bonn airport in western Germany on Monday, prompting police to declare a state of alert that brought all flights to a halt, local media reported.

Police are searching for the person and ordered all planes that were on their way to take off to taxi back to the gates, the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper reported online.

The federal police, which is responsible for airport security, could not be reached for comment.

Local police declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for the interior ministry in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Cologne is based, said she was not aware of the incident. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.