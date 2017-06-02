FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German open-air concert suspended over terrorism threat -police
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 2, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 3 months ago

German open-air concert suspended over terrorism threat -police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - German police temporarily stopped an open-air weekend concert at Nuerburgring race track on Friday due to a possible terrorist threat.

"Due to a terror danger situation, we told the organiser to temporarily stop the concert as a precaution," police in the nearby town of Koblenz said in a statement.

Der Spiegel magazine said that all those attending the concert were asked to leave the concert grounds to nearby camping grounds "in a controlled and orderly fashion."

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

