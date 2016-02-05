FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany investigates link between Berlin arrests and Paris attacks - police
February 5, 2016 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Germany investigates link between Berlin arrests and Paris attacks - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - German police said on Friday they were investigating whether two men arrested a day earlier over suspicions they were preparing attacks in Berlin were linked to attacks in Paris last year.

“We are investigating whether there is a link to the Paris attacks,” police spokesman Stefan Redlich said.

Police and special forces on Thursday raided four flats and two offices in Berlin and properties in the northern regions of North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony, arresting two Algerian men.

Police on Friday published a photo of one of the two men arrested with a gun in his hand and surrounded by weapons at an unnamed location. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley)

