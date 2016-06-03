Germany investigating 180 terror suspects, says Justice Ministry

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Germany is currently investigating around 180 terror suspects who have returned from Syria or have links to militant groups in the country, a Justice Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

“At present the Chief Federal Prosecutor is conducting some 120 investigations into more than 180 suspects in connection with the civil war in Syria due to membership or support of a terrorist group,” the spokesman told a regular government news conference.

Three Syrian were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of planning a large-scale attack in the western city of Duesseldorf.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said it was still too early to draw conclusions about the seriousness of the threat to Germany, but said that the security alert in Germany remains high. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr; Writing by Caroline Copley)