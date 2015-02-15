FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German carnival parade cancelled due to Islamist attack threat: police
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 15, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

German carnival parade cancelled due to Islamist attack threat: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A carnival parade in the northern German town of Braunschweig planned for Sunday lunchtime has been cancelled at short notice due to a concrete threat of an Islamist attack, police said.

“Reliable state security sources have made it known that a concrete threat of attack with an Islamist background exists,” authorities in Braunschweig said in a statement.

The police called on all visitors to refrain from visiting the planned route of the carnival parade and avoid travelling to Braunschweig.

Two civilians died and five policeman were wounded in attacks in Denmark on Saturday at an event promoting freedom of speech and on a synagogue.

Reporting by Kerstin Doerr; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.