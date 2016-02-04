Berlin police can't confirm landmarks were targeted for attack

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Berlin police had a previous lead that the German capital could be the target of an attack when conducting raids on Thursday in a search for men suspected of links to Islamic State militants, a spokesman said.

“We had a lead some time ago of a possible attack in Germany, in Berlin. We do not have, as far as I know, anything more concrete,” Berlin police spokesman Stefan Redlich said in a podcast.

“What is circulating on the Internet and in some media -- that Alex(anderplatz) is an attack target, or Checkpoint Charlie -- we don’t have anything on that. We can’t confirm that,” he added.