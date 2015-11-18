Germany soccer match was cancelled due to real threat -state premier

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - German officials had concrete indications of a security threat that led them to call off Tuesday night’s soccer game between Germany and the Netherlands, the premier of the state of Lower Saxony said on Wednesday.

“There was a concrete indication about concrete dangers based on confidential and secret information,” said Stephan Weil, premier of Lower Saxony, which is home to Hanover, where the match was called off two hours before its scheduled start on Tuesday.