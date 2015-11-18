FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German state minister sees no threat to Christmas markets
November 18, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

German state minister sees no threat to Christmas markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - There is no evidence to suggest that Christmas markets in the German state of Lower Saxony are a target for Islamist militants, the state interior minister said on Wednesday.

Lower Saxony Interior Minister Boris Pistorius, speaking after a soccer game between Germany and Netherlands was called off in his state on Tuesday night over fears of a planned bombing, told a news conference there was “still no concrete indication that Christmas markets are the target of attacks”. (Reporting by Tina Bellon and Joseph Nasr; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
