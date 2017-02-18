* Russian spy ship off U.S. coast not friendly signal
* Lavrov, in Munich, says open to better ties with U.S.
By Jonathan Landay
MUNICH, Feb 18 Russia has shown no change in
behaviour or policies to embrace U.S. President Donald Trump's
offer of better relations or cooperation in fighting Islamist
militants, U.S. officials and lawmakers say.
Trump's latest overture was delivered by Vice President Mike
Pence on Saturday to a security conference in Germany held amid
European worries over U.S. commitment to the continent's
security and an uproar over former national security adviser
Mike Flynn's contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington.
"Know this: the United States will continue to hold Russia
accountable even as we search for new common ground, which, as
you know, President Trump believes can be found," Pence told the
Munich Security Conference in the administration's first major
foreign policy address.
Russia, however, has stepped up provocative actions by
staging dangerous low-level fly-bys of a U.S. warship in the
Black Sea this month and sending an intelligence-gathering ship
to within 30 miles of the U.S. coast, said U.S. officials,
lawmakers and other experts.
"Running a spy ship up the coast of Connecticut is not what
you'd traditionally think is an overture for cooperation," said
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who represents the east coast
state. "You've had these repeated public overtures from the
Trump administration that have been met with repeated
provocations by Russia," he told Reuters.
To be sure, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top
officials have expressed a readiness to cooperate with the Trump
administration on a range of issues, including fighting Islamist
extremism.
"ALL RHETORIC AND NO ACTION"
In Munich, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said
Moscow wanted better relations with the United States.
"The potential for cooperation in politics, economy and
humanitarian sphere is huge. But it has to be implemented. We
are open to this as much as they in the United States," he said.
But Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican who chairs the House
Homeland Security Committee, said: "Right now, it's all rhetoric
and no action" by Putin.
This was particularly true in Syria and Ukraine, he said.
Having backed the government's capture of the rebel-held
half of Aleppo in December with devastating air strikes, U.S.
officials said Moscow had continued to focus most of its attacks
on civilian areas and on Western-backed moderate rebels rather
than on Islamic State, which Russia says is its main target.
Moreover, they said Russia had declined to pressure Syrian
President Bashar Assad into engaging seriously in U.N.-brokered
talks with Western-backed rebels on a peace plan that eventually
would have Assad cede power to a national unity government.
In east Ukraine, meanwhile, U.S. officials said Moscow had
continued supplying heavy weapons to pro-Russia separatists amid
a surge in fighting. Moscow also dismissed a White House call
this month to return Crimea, the peninsula that it seized from
Ukraine in 2014.
In his speech, Pence called on Russia – which blames Ukraine
for the new bout of fighting - to implement agreements reached
with Ukraine, Germany and France on resolving the conflict,
"beginning by de-escalating the violence in eastern Ukraine."
William Courtney, a former U.S. ambassador to ex-Soviet
republics and arms control negotiator now with the RAND Corp
think-tank, said there had been "no signal ... that they are
going to pull heavy equipment from Ukraine or reduce support to
the rebels."
LACK OF GESTURES
He said the lack of reciprocal Russian gestures may be due
to Moscow's unfulfilled expectations that Trump would offer to
lift U.S. sanctions imposed for Russia's seizure of Crimea in
return for cooperation against Islamic State.
U.S. and European officials remain deeply worried over what
they say are unrelenting Russian actions – including cyber
attacks, fake news reports and support for right-wing parties –
aimed at boosting the election prospects of anti-immigrant
politicians in France, Germany and the Netherlands and
undermining popular support for the European Union and NATO.
Lavrov for his part said on Saturday that he saw "no facts"
pointing to Russian hacking to influence the outcome of
elections in other countries, including the United States, and
that Russia did not want its citizens to engage in cyber crimes.
Leon Aron, director of Russia studies at the American
Enterprise Institute, a conservative think-tank in Washington,
said there was virtually no chance that Putin would genuinely
embrace Trump's outreach.
He said Putin's popularity and the legitimacy of his
government rested on a strategy of confrontation with the West
that diverted popular attention from Russia’s internal economic
and social woes and widespread corruption.
"Domestically, Putin is so much limited in what he can do,"
said Aron, explaining that low oil prices and U.S. and EU
economic sanctions had constrained his ability to boost living
standards.
"He needs an enemy and he needs foreign policy victories.
This is the key to his popularity, which in turn is the key to
regime legitimacy."
