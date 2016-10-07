FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
WIDER IMAGE-Feathers, mohawks and fishnets for new Berlin show
October 7, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

WIDER IMAGE-Feathers, mohawks and fishnets for new Berlin show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - From silver body suits with giant mohawks to revealing fishnet tops with huge feathers, colourful, extravagant costumes take centre stage at a new theatrical show in Berlin.

French couturier Jean Paul Gaultier has swapped the Paris runway for the German stage to create some 500 costumes for "THE ONE Grand Show", an 11-million euro ($12.2 million) production showcasing plenty of singing, dancing and acrobatics.

Fashion's "enfant terrible", who designed Madonna's cone brassiere for her 1990 "Blond Ambition" tour, takes on his first revue show, in which an abandoned theatre comes back to life thanks to an underground party.

"I have dreamed of working on a revue ever since I was a little boy," the 64-year-old designer says on the show's website. "Now, more than a dream is coming true for me."

The show, which premiered on Thursday, is scheduled to run at Berlin's Friedrichstadt-Palast until mid-2018.

For a photo essay, click: reut.rs/2dxDOy4

$1 = 0.8986 euros Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

