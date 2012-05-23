FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel aims for solar tariff deal by summer break
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Merkel aims for solar tariff deal by summer break

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel is aiming for a breakthrough on stalled government plans to slash subsidies to the solar power industry before parliament’s summer recess, she said after a meeting on energy policy with the heads of Germany’s 16 federal states.

Merkel said on Wednesday she had set up working groups with the states, some of which oppose cuts in solar feed-in tariffs. They managed to suspend her proposal in the upper house of parliament, where the states are represented, on May 11.

“On solar energy, time is pressing,” Merkel told a news conference. “We are aiming for an agreement before the summer break.”

