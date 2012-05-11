FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's upper house suspends solar subsidy cuts
May 11, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

Germany's upper house suspends solar subsidy cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - The German parliament’s upper house suspended the government’s proposed cuts in subsidies for the solar power industry on Friday and referred them to a mediation committee, in a setback for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives.

The opposition and federal states who oppose plans to slash the photovoltaic feed-in tarifs by between 20 and nearly 40 percent from April did not get a big enough majority to reject the law in the Bundesrat, but had enough support to delay it.

States run by the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens, and some areas of Germany where solar power provides jobs and growth, defend subsidies that have helped Germany become the world’s largest market for photovoltaic energy with 25 megawatts installed capacity - nearly half of the world’s solar capacity.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Markus Wacket

