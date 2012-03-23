German solar deal unravels as govt wants steep cuts

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - A tentative agreement between the upper and lower houses of Germany’s parliament on government plans to cut solar power incentives has partly unravel led amid objections to watering down the reductions, coalition sources told Reuters on Friday.

The issue could turn into a major political headache for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right coalition because the upper house, the Bundesrat states’ chamber, is threatening to form a two-thirds majority to defeat the government’s plans.

Not only are states controlled by opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens opposed to the proposed incentive cuts, but several conservative ruled states in Bavaria and eastern Germany are also against the cuts of up to 37 percent.

The government wants to slash the feed-in tariffs (FIT) that have helped the solar power sector in Germany become the world’s largest market for photovoltaic energy, with 25 megawatts installed capacity -- nearly half of the world’s solar capacity.

The government wants to slash tariffs by 37 percent from April 1 but the move, already delayed from March 9.

But several conservative states with significant solar power industries are threatening to block the measure in the upper house. A final decision is not expected to end the two-week long dispute between the states and federal government until Tuesday.

After a tentative agreement on several issues was agreed on Thursday, several coalition lawmakers said on Friday that resistance to some of those points was still considerable.

Some coalition lawmakers are insisting that utilities should only be required to purchase 80 percent of the produced solar power on small plants and 90 percent for larger plants. Until now 100 percent was purchased at above-market rates. The two sides had provisionally agreed to continue it at 100 percent.

Also, coalition deputies now want incentive cuts to be more than previously planned and up to a maximum of 42 percent.

The state-mandated FIT incentives have helped the sector blossom over the last decade with 1.1 million solar power plants installed. About 150,000 jobs have been created.

At stake are jobs and investments in solar-heavy states such as conservative Bavaria where resistance to the cuts is strong as well as in eastern Germany, where solar has emerged as a key industry.

Even though Merkel’s coalition has a majority in the lower house, the Bundestag, a two-thirds majority in the upper house, the Bundesrat, could block the measure. Officials from both the states and lower house are scrambling to avoid such a debacle.