Spain will not need broader bailout - German govt
June 15, 2012 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

Spain will not need broader bailout - German govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Spain will not need a broader bailout that goes beyond its banks, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Friday.

Asked if he shared concerns that Spain as a whole would need to be rescued, spokesman Martin Kotthaus said “no” at a regular news conference.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($126 billion)to shore up its teetering banks, but Spanish and EU officials insist that - unlike Greece or Portugal - the Spanish state does not require outside aid.

